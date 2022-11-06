Can you help karate kid Roman achieve world medal glory?

Roman Holiday has been picked to represent Britain at the 13th World Martial Arts Games in Orlando - Credit: Carl Holiday

An eight-year-old karate kid is aiming for global medal glory after he was selected to represent Britain at a world championships.

Roman Holiday, of Great Yarmouth, has been selected to take part in the 13th World Martial Arts Games in Orlando in America next July.

Roman only took up karate in November 2021 and trains at the East Coast Black Belt School in Great Yarmouth.

Roman Holiday is a regional karate medal winner - Credit: Carl Holiday

He is an orange belt and has already won a gold medal and a bronze medal at a regional level.

Roman's family now needs to find about £7,000 to fund the trip to Florida to help Roman hopefully achieve medal glory.

His father Carl Holiday said: "As you can imagine, Roman was extremely excited to be chosen and it's a dream opportunity for him."

Roman Holiday trains at the East Coast Black Belt School - Credit: Carl Holiday

The family has set up a fundraising page on gofundme.com. Search for Get Roman to the World Martial Arts Games 2023.