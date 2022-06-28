Great Yarmouth Row focused in arts documentary
- Credit: Colossal Youth / Jordon Thomas Sendall
One of Great Yarmouth's remaining 80 rows is the subject of a documentary.
While some of the town's rows have become thoroughfares since the Victorian Era, the documentary, 'A Love Letter to Row 116,' argues that Sam Hurry's Row - sitting on King Street between M and M Cafe Bar and Skippings Art Gallery - is still a communal hub and art space within the town centre.
In the documentary, which premieres on YouTube at 7pm today (June 28), artist Colossal Youth explores the history of the town's famous rows and shines a light on how Row 116 remains a place for people to eat, socialise and create art.
The documentary also features some of the residents and business owners, who also share their thoughts on the area they call home.
The documentary was directed and produced by Great Yarmouth filmmakers Jordon Thomas Sendall and Kyle Ball.
To watch the film, search for 'A Love Letter to Row 116' on YouTube from 7pm on Tuesday, June 28.