Great Yarmouth Row focused in arts documentary

Residents and business owners near Great Yarmouth's Row 116 are featured in a documentary about the row. - Credit: Colossal Youth / Jordon Thomas Sendall

One of Great Yarmouth's remaining 80 rows is the subject of a documentary.

While some of the town's rows have become thoroughfares since the Victorian Era, the documentary, 'A Love Letter to Row 116,' argues that Sam Hurry's Row - sitting on King Street between M and M Cafe Bar and Skippings Art Gallery - is still a communal hub and art space within the town centre.

Row 116, AKA Sam Hurry's Row, is the focus of a documentary which will premier on YouTube on Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm. - Credit: Colossal Youth / Jordon Thomas Sendall

In the documentary, which premieres on YouTube at 7pm today (June 28), artist Colossal Youth explores the history of the town's famous rows and shines a light on how Row 116 remains a place for people to eat, socialise and create art.

The documentary also features some of the residents and business owners, who also share their thoughts on the area they call home.

Nando Mendonca, manager of M and M Cafe Bar on King Street, is featured in the documentary, 'A Love Letter to row 116'. - Credit: Colossal Youth / Jordon Thomas Sendall

The documentary was directed and produced by Great Yarmouth filmmakers Jordon Thomas Sendall and Kyle Ball.

To watch the film, search for 'A Love Letter to Row 116' on YouTube from 7pm on Tuesday, June 28.