Ceremony marks centenary of Royal British Legion



James Weeds

Published: 11:00 AM May 20, 2021   
People celebrating the centenary of the Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion's centenary ceremony at St George's Park, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Carol Borg

The centenary of the Royal British Legion was marked at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth over thee weekend.

A wreath was laid at the War Memorial in St George's Park in Great Yarmouth at 9am by Royal British Legion (RBL) Great Yarmouth President Colleen Walker.

Attending the service conducted by Rev Simon Ward, was the mayor, Michael Jeal, RBL Great Yarmouth chair, Carol Borg, the branch secretary, its standard-bearer and one other observer.

Cllr Michael Jeal, mayor of Great Yarmouth said: “For a hundred years now, the Royal British Legion has been a fantastic organisation that has helped so many people in the Armed Forces community.

“It is important we acknowledge the Royal British Legion’s centenary and the progress they have made in supporting, commemorating and celebrating our Armed Forces.”

The cenotaph in St George's Park was recognised by the Royal British Legion as Norfolk's best-kept war memorial in 2018.

Honorary Freedom of the Borough to The Royal British Legion - Great Yarmouth Branch and 901 Troop Ma

Honorary Freedom of the Borough to The Royal British Legion - Great Yarmouth Branch and 901 Troop Marine Cadets TS Fearless in 2012. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012






