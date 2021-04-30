Great Yarmouth RSPCA looking for summer donations

Published: 5:26 PM April 30, 2021

Joanne Dorrington, volunteer sales assistant at King Street RSPCA, is enthusiastic to fundraise once again. - Credit: James Weeds

A coastal branch of an animal charity shop has appealed for donations to add to their summer offering.

The King Street RSPCA boutique, which is down Row 60 in Great Yarmouth has a new range of summer wear ready for the season -but is looking to add more.

Branch manager, Luke Smith said: “We would like to welcome people to come to the boutique.

"As a boutique shop, we don't really sell many knickknacks and pots and pans, or that sort of thing. We sell clothing."

Due to the events of the past year, donations to the RSPCA shop have gone down.

"That's worrying for a lot of the local animals," Mr Smith said.

"We'd like to remind everyone the money raised does support animals locally."

If you're planning on lightening your wardrobes, Mr Smith has asked for clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories.

The shop is open 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday every week (10am - 2pm Bank Holiday Monday).