Great Yarmouth RSPCA looking for summer donations
- Credit: James Weeds
A coastal branch of an animal charity shop has appealed for donations to add to their summer offering.
The King Street RSPCA boutique, which is down Row 60 in Great Yarmouth has a new range of summer wear ready for the season -but is looking to add more.
Branch manager, Luke Smith said: “We would like to welcome people to come to the boutique.
"As a boutique shop, we don't really sell many knickknacks and pots and pans, or that sort of thing. We sell clothing."
Due to the events of the past year, donations to the RSPCA shop have gone down.
You may also want to watch:
"That's worrying for a lot of the local animals," Mr Smith said.
"We'd like to remind everyone the money raised does support animals locally."
Most Read
- 1 Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house
- 2 Nightclub on coast hoping to recapture golden age
- 3 Twelve crews battle thatched roof fire in village
- 4 Appeal after danger driver speeds through town in VW Golf
- 5 New vaccination centre could jab 1,700 people in three days
- 6 Rooms with a view: Seafront hotel unveils contemporary makeover
- 7 Barber seeks sender of anonymous gift to say 'thank you'
- 8 Work starts on affordable homes in Broads village
- 9 ‘Hit and miss’ weather forecast for bank holiday weekend
- 10 What do we know about Spielberg and Hanks' war series set in Norfolk?
If you're planning on lightening your wardrobes, Mr Smith has asked for clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories.
The shop is open 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday every week (10am - 2pm Bank Holiday Monday).