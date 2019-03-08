70 years of Joyland! What are your memories of the famous seafront park?
PUBLISHED: 09:39 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 14 April 2019
Can you believe it? This week Joyland celebrates its 70th birthday.
The historic amusement park first opened on Good Friday in 1949 and has been exciting the imaginations of visitors ever since, thrilling them with its twisting, trundling and colourful rides.
Over those seven decades millions of people, both from Yarmouth and far away, have enjoyed the world famous snails and Tyrolean Tubs, among other fun rides.
The park has also been known for romance, with couples getting engaged, newlyweds recreating their first dates and many couples visiting on their wedding day.
It’s hard to believe the snails have been trundling and twisting for 70 years now.
The smiling creatures have been working hard every summer, clacking along the looped track, carrying children and adults past frogs and gnomes.
Some people return to the park every year, with parents taking their children to the rides they had themselves enjoyed in their own youth.
And for a park that has now been open for 70 years it is appropriate that part of its attraction is nostalgia, with visitors keeping a special place in their affections for the snails, a childhood holiday highlight.
The park has always been owned and operated by the Coles, a local family.
Horace Cole, an entrepreneurial engineer, designed the snails and spinning Tyrolean Tubs.
The park is open everyday.
What are your memories of Joyland? E-mail your thoughts and photos to daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk