'I was blessed'- Salvation Army leader praises volunteers as she leaves

A flashback to the opening of Sally's Store with the then mayor Adrian Thomson and Captain Marie Burr - Credit: GYBC

A Salvation Army leader who spearheaded efforts to help Great Yarmouth families through the Covid crisis has moved on from her role.

Capt Marie Burr arrived in the town as the Covid crisis took hold in 2020 and she quickly turned her hand to leading the Salvation Army’s support for vulnerable people in the community.

At the height on the pandemic, 175 food parcels and 120 hot meals a week were given out.

Great Yarmouth Salvation Army captain Marie Burr at Sally's Store - Credit: Anthony Carroll

In recognition of that effort the then-Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson had unveiled a blue plaque at the organisation's base in Tolhouse Street praising the volunteers last year.

As life returned to normal, Capt Burr then led the way in creating Sally’s Store, a social supermarket that opened in the town in April to help families feeling the cost of living pinch.

The store provides people with access to affordable, quality food.

Looking back on her time Capt Burr, who is moving to London to carry on a similar role, said: "To put it simply, I was blessed being a part of this amazing community that is Great Yarmouth.

“I have been so fortunate to have such an amazing team that will continue to run this in my absence.

"The volunteers turn up every day, week on week, and work tirelessly to make food parcels, send out hundreds of Christmas gifts and run the charity shop and Sally’s Store.

"Without them the church would not run. I am not irreplaceable but they definitely are.”

The blue plaque at the Salvation Army base in Tolhouse Street - Credit: Danielle Booden

Capt Burr was also pleased to see how more volunteers had joined the town's Salvation Army branch.

She said: "We have changed our programme, and this has enabled us to attract more volunteers, so we have more people helping in the week and more people coming to worship on a Sunday.

Arthur Spalding, a volunteer at Great Yarmouth Salvation Army. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I pray that the town will continue to emerge from Covid stronger and more vibrant, not just as a holiday destination, but a place where people are in work and giving to the community.”

People can support the Salvation Army's food bank by leaving donations at drop off points at Sainsburys, Nationwide and Halifax.

Alternatively, people can drop donations during the foodbank sessions at the Salvation Army Hall on Tolhouse Street on Monday and Tuesday between 10am and 12pm.