Salvation Army manager will be taking a leap of faith

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:08 PM April 13, 2022
Harry Woods.

Harry Woods, community manager for Great Yarmouth's Salvation Army, will be taking a skydive to raise funds for the charity. - Credit: Salvation Army

A Salvation Army manager in Great Yarmouth will be taking a leap of faith for the charity.

Harry Woods, community manager at the Salvation Army on Tolhouse Street, will be taking part in a skydive in the hope of raising £1,000 for the Salvation Army charity.

Mr Woods, who said people have called him "barmy", will be taking the leap of faith on April 21 at Beccles Airfield.

Mr Woods said: “When I first planned this, I was a member of the church. I was looking for something big and bold to highlight all the great work we do. We do rely on local fundraising and this was something I have never done before.

“There are so many difficulties and struggles on our doorstep. Everything I raise will be going to Great Yarmouth. At the moment our building needs attention so we can keep serving the community for years to come but we need to have the funds to do it.”

For more information, please visit Mr Wood's GoFundMe page. Search for Harry is taking to the sky!.

