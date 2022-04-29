News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
The ever shifting Scroby Sands caught on camera by aerial photographer

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:44 PM April 29, 2022
This picture of Scroby Sands was taken on April 26 by Mike Page

This picture of Scroby Sands was taken on April 26 by Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

These bird's eye photographs show how a sandbank off Great Yarmouth has changed over the last ten years due to shifting sands.

Taken by aerial photographer Mike Page, the images of Scroby Sands in May 2012, December 2017 and April 24 this year reveal how it keeps being reshaped.

With the Scroby Sands Offshore Windfarm nestling by it, at one point the natural feature has resembled a doughnut with mini lagoons.

Scroby Sands resembles a doughnut in this picture from May 2017

Scroby Sands resembles a doughnut in this picture from May 2017 - Credit: Mike Page

The latest picture shows how the sand bank has become crescent-shaped.

In July 1951 a 16-year-old boy, Daniel Liffen, swam out to Sctoby Sands, a remarkable feat that is thought never to have been repeated.

It was reported the teenager managed to cross and get back in two hours eight minutes and 50 seconds.

This bird's eye view of Scroby Sands was taken in 2012

This bird's eye view of Scroby Sands was taken in December 2012 - Credit: Mike Page

The currents around Scroby Sands are treacherous.

The Scroby Sands Offshore Wind Farm is 2.5km offshore and was commissioned in 2003. It is made up of 30 towering turbines.

