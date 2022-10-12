News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dinosaurs, Romans and Vikings take over school corridor in major art project

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:36 PM October 12, 2022
Updated: 4:03 PM October 12, 2022
Artist Devin Smith with her Time-Line mural at the Great Yarmouth school

Artist Devin Smith with her Time-Line mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

An eye-catching piece of art has transformed part of a Great Yarmouth school into a history lesson wonderland. 

A corridor of St George's Primary and Nursery School is taking people on a journey through time after a stunning mural was created on its walls.

The mural was created by Devin Smith

The mural was created by Devin Smith - Credit: Davide De Almeida

It features Viking raiders, Roman soldiers, Boudica, dinosaurs, Neolithic scenes, Isaac Newton under an apple tree, Victorians and Charles Darwin.

A Roman soldier is doing battle in the mural

A Roman soldier is doing battle in the mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

The mural, called Time-Line, was created over 14 days by Norwich artist Devin Smith through the Great Yarmouth-based Reprezent Project.

It is the largest art mural that Miss Smith has ever created.

A fearsome Viking warrior stares out from the mural

A fearsome Viking warrior stares out from the mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

She is an oil artist who focuses mostly on canvas work, but with support from the Reprezent Project, Miss Smith has been given the opportunity to expand her skills into street art.

School senior leader, Natasha Brooks, who collaborated with the Reprezent Project to create the mural, said: “As a school we share the vision of promoting art and history to the children.

Isaac Newton about to discover gravity thanks to a falling apple

Isaac Newton about to discover gravity thanks to a falling apple - Credit: Davide De Almeida

"The creation of Devin’s Time-Line has the ability to immerse pupils in the past through discussion of the significant events and people Devin has so wonderfully painted.”

The chairman of Reprezent Project, Ruben Cruz, said: “We are very pleased that we were able to create a beautiful mural which can make the day of a child and at the same time be of use as a learning journey about our past.

Boudica features in the mural 

Boudica features in the mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

“It is always great to work in schools and enhance the lives of future generations. 

"It was wonderful that once again we were able to create excellent artwork in a contemporary way and not with spray cans.

"As an organisation we are always looking to adapt and develop ourselves, artists and communities.”

Charles Darwin and his theory of evolution are in the mural

Charles Darwin and his theory of evolution are in the mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

Other pieces of art created by Miss Smith in collaboration with the Reprezent Project can been found at Great Yarmouth Minster.

The Reprezent Project has been working towards developing the Nelson Ward area as what it calls a "creative quarter".

Victorians and a fisher woman feature in the stunning mural

Victorians and a fisher woman feature in the stunning mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

It says murals are paramount in bringing a unique, diverse and artistic presence to the area.

The Reprezent Project is looking to work together with more organisations, schools, business, artists and communities.

Artist Devin Smith with her mural

Artist Devin Smith with her mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

For more information visit its website at www.reprezentproject.co.uk.

The mural captures scenes from history with a modern touch

The mural captures scenes from history with a modern touch - Credit: Davide De Almeida

A T-rex is king of all he surveys in this part of the Great Yarmouth mural

A T-rex is king of all he surveys in this part of the Great Yarmouth mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

The pre-historic past features on the eye-catching mural

The pre-historic past features on the eye-catching mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida

The country's violent past also feature in the mural

The country's violent past also feature in the mural - Credit: Davide De Almeida


