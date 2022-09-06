Scroby Sands has starring role in award-winning horror film

Filmmaker Jordon Thomas Sendall and artist Kyle Ball at the film festival - Credit: JS Studios

It a a sand bank known as a haven for seals that bask in the sun within sight of towering wind turbines off the Great Yarmouth coast.

And now Scroby Sands has a new starring role as the backdrop to a horror film.

The Creature from Scroby Sands is being made by Great Yarmouth-based film and media company JS Studios.

This picture of Scroby Sands was taken on April 26 by Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

The 1960s-inspired horror film is a homage to classic cinema of the era.

It tells the story of four teenagers choosing to holiday in Great Yarmouth amid the threat of a dangerous humanoid sea creature that is on the loose.

A 10 minute preview of the film has scooped three awards at the Fortean Film Awards.

It won best work in progress, best poster/artwork and best performance, which went to Millie the dog for her portrayal of a ship skipper's dog.

The poster for the film is based on a B-movie style - Credit: JS Studios

The 90 minute film is still being made and it is hoped it will be due out later this year.

It has been created by filmmaker Jordon Thomas Sendall, self-taught artist Kyle Ball and James Weeds, who wrote the screenplay.

Mr Sendall, who is directing and editing the film, said: "I am a massive fan of the aesthetic of classic cinema, and so the idea of The Creature from Scroby Sands really appealed to me.

An image from the film which won three awards - Credit: JS Studios

"Great Yarmouth looks incredible on film, and Norfolk is the perfect location right here on my doorstep.

"Everyone involved within the production has been amazing.

"We couldn't have asked for anything more and the reception to it already, even though we have only shown audiences the first ten minutes, has been very positive.”

The Fortean Film Festival was held at Gloucester with organisers saying it was run by filmmakers and people with a passion for all things weird and paranormal.

Mr Ball said: "It was great to see how the audience reacted to our preview on the big screen.

"Also I'm so happy to have won an award for my hand painted film poster."

Has this seafarer seen the Beast of Scroby Sands? - Credit: JS Studios

JS Studios says it is looking to hold a red carpet premiere for the film on its release, which hopefully will be by the end of the year, and then tour the film around Norfolk.

The horror film follows the team's previous cinematic project Fact or Fiction?: The Norfolk Sea Creature, which explored the possibility a sea creature could be living on the Norfolk Coast.

Scroby Sands resembles a doughnut in this picture from May 2017 - Credit: Mike Page



