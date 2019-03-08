Search

Woman injured after falling from sea wall

PUBLISHED: 12:08 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 27 June 2019

A woman suffered a suspected broken ankle after falling from the sea wall at North Denes promenade. Picture: Gorleston coastguard

Archant

A woman suffered a suspected broken ankle after falling from a sea wall.

Crews from Gorleston coastguard rushed to North Denes Promenade in Great Yarmouth following the incident on Thursday, June 20.

The casualty was initially treated by members of staff at The Beach Hut cafe before coastguard and paramedics arrived on scene.

There is a 4ft drop from the wall onto the sand.

In a post on Facebook, Gorleston coastguard, said: "Complaining of a possible ankle break, we immobilised the casualty and provided ongoing care while waiting for an ambulance.

"Once the paramedics had conducted initial analysis and treatment we then evacuated the casualty to the ambulance."

A picture from the scene shows a temporary shelter crews built to protect the casualty from the sun as they waited for further assistance.

