Centre volunteers surprise crew members aboard ship over festive season

Dedicated volunteers from a popular centre joined forces to surprise crew members aboard a ship over the festive season.

The volunteers from Great Yarmouth Seafarers Centre were informed of a Filipino ship which was due to be in Yarmouth’s outer harbour over the Christmas period.

They banded together to diligently source various goodies for 17 Christmas gift bags for the crew.

Rev Peter Paine, Port Chaplain, and ships’ visitor, Colin Wooden, then went aboard the Volantis ship to deliver the gifts and surprise the crew members before Christmas.

Mr Wooden said “It was a very rough night, but we were well received by captain and officers.”

The Great Yarmouth Seafarers Centre is an advice and social hub, which is available to the estimated 15,000 seafarers from across the world who visit the port of Great Yarmouth every year.

The centre is based on South Quay, Great Yarmouth.