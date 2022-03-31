Have you seen Great Yarmouth Boating Lake's algae build up?
- Credit: James Weeds
The recent good weather has become an issue for a popular tourist attraction on Great Yarmouth's seafront.
Blankets of algae were covering the top of the water at the boating lake at the Venetian Waterways on Tuesday, March 29.
The rapid growth of the substance was likely caused by warmer climes, plenty of sunshine and fewer winds.
The Community Access Trust - which is responsible for the upkeep of the boating lake and the Venetian Waterways - said the presence of algae in the lake was "nothing untoward" and it has added further treatment to the water to help kill the substance.
A spokesperson for the trust said: "The good weather heated the water last week and that aggravated the algae in the lake. There was also no wind to move around the existing treatment in the water.
"Algae growth is quite rapid when it starts and we have put in a more intensive treatment.
"It should be cleared soon."
The spokesperson added that care was taken in regards to the wildlife in the area while intensive treatment was added.