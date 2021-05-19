Fear not ice cream fans - you can still get your 99 Flakes!
- Credit: ARCHANT
Fans of the 99 Flake may have been panicked by reports of shortages of Cadbury's beloved accompaniment for any whippy ice cream.
But has the lack of the chocolate favourite reached our region?
Our reporter James Weeds visited the parlours along Great Yarmouth seafront to find out.
Beach Hut
I asked the assistant for a small 99 expecting to be disappointed.
You may also want to watch:
However, less than one minute later, in my hand and in all its glory was a whippy ice cream with a beautiful Flake sticking out of the top.
I asked the assistant how many Flakes she had at the parlour and she told me there were "plenty for everyone".
Most Read
- 1 See inside seafront cat cafe with a joyous vintage vibe
- 2 Riverside road closed after sinkhole opens up
- 3 Norfolk high school appoints new principal after 'difficult year'
- 4 Mercedes badge or shooting star? Confusion over town's new light display
- 5 Classic car festival cancelled - but will return "bigger and better"
- 6 95mph driver hides in McDonald's toilet after police chase
- 7 50 years ago: A star-studded summer in Great Yarmouth
- 8 Vaccine clinic extended as extra jabs become available
- 9 'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47
- 10 People gather in the street for funeral of "local legend"
Perry's Ice Cream
Finishing off my cone, I went across the road to Perry's Ice Cream.
Surely, this was where my luck was going to run out?
I asked and I received.
"We have so many Flakes here, I'll give you nine," the assistant, Charley Flaxmer, said.
"I have heard there is a shortage," Miss Flaxmer said.
"But it's not affected us here."
When asked what could be a good replacement for the Flake should Perry's run out, Miss Flaxmer said she thinks a Kinder Bueno would be a good alternative.
Ice Cream Towers
When I made my way to Ice Cream Towers, I asked the manager, Andrew Hives, whether he had a shortage of Flakes.
"No, no shortage. I've got enough for the moment, yeah," Mr Hives said.
"If I did run out though, I would definitely be using a chocolate finger.
"That's the alternative, but it is no real comparison to a Flake."
Anchor Cafe
The manager of Anchor Cafe told us he had over 100 Flakes, and expects that amount to last at least until the weekend.
"I've only just started a new box, and I have another on standby," the manager said.
"People come for the ice cream and not the Flake," the manager said.
"If we do run out, I don't think it will be an issue."