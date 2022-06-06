Christopher Biggins watches new Top Gun on Great Yarmouth night out

Christopher Biggins went for a meal withy Nicola Bryant and a friend at the Albatross Italian restaurant on Saturday night. - Credit: Albatross Italian Restaurant

Stars from some of Britain's best-loved TV shows visited several Great Yarmouth businesses on the weekend.

Celebrities including Doctor Who actors Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, as well as Christopher Biggins were in the area for the town's Comic-Con which took place over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, Mr Biggins, known for his role as Lukewarm in the classic BBC sitcom Porridge and winning the 2007 edition of I'm a Celebrity..., visited The Albatross Italian restaurant on Regent Road with Ms Bryant.

They were greeted by the front of house staff and ordered squid, spaghetti napolitana with chilis, garlic oil and a bottle of Malbec.

Owner and chef Walid Saadaoui said: "It's not something that happens every day.

"It's a great credit to Great Yarmouth having him here. Christopher was a nice guy and lovely to talk to - humble and down to earth.

"Hopefully we will see him again.

"We felt especially honoured that he chose our restaurant out of the hundreds in the borough.

"Our front of house staff were very respectable and did a fantastic job."

The actors then re-joined Mr Baker and went to The Arc Cinema to see the latest Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun Maverick.

Mr Biggins, Mr Baker and Ms Bryant all posed for a photo with cinema staff before watching the movie.

General manager Derren Hodges said: “The building has welcomed many stars over the years and we now have more to add to our ever-growing list.

"They were all lovely and very talkative and didn’t mind posing with staff and customers for photos.

"I was also delighted to receive fantastic feedback from Christopher Biggins on how lovely our cinema is with fantastic seating.”

Mr Biggins said on Twitter that he went "as a treat" and the film was "absolutely fantastic".

In Great Yarmouth at the Comic Con at the racecourse. Brilliant day with Nicola Bryant and Colin Baker. Last night went to Fish and Grill and met the owner Chris the best fish and chips in Norfolk. Thank you xxxxxx — Christopher Biggins (@onebiggins) June 4, 2022

The star later went to Fish and Grill on Marine Parade and said it was "the best fish and chips in Norfolk".

At the Great Yarmouth Comic Con, Mr Baker said there was a huge turnout and it was always "a joy to come to these events". The sixth doctor said he has always had an affection for the town as his father grew up here.