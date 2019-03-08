Search

Advanced search

'A significant error of judgement' - company director in court over drink driving on Golden Mile

PUBLISHED: 18:51 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 13 November 2019

A man whose company is carrying out work at Great Yarmouth's revamped Arc Cinema has been convicted of drink driving Picture: Google Maps

A man whose company is carrying out work at Great Yarmouth's revamped Arc Cinema has been convicted of drink driving Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A contractor working on Great Yarmouth's seafront cinema avoided jail after being caught more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Jonathan Harland, of Gainsborough Place, Cramlington, Northumberland was driving his works van along Marine Parade on October 2, Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday, when he was picked up by CCTV operators scanning the town.

Concerned about the manner of driving they alerted the police and directed officers to the vehicle.

Harland failed a roadside breath test and later gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 31-year-old admitted the drink driving charge.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard the company director was of previous good character and usually walked back to the B&B, his base while working in the town, after drinking with colleagues.

Arthur Bowles, defending, said he "bitterly regretted" the decision.

Sentencing him chairman of the bench Nicholas Smith said: "It is a significantly high figure, the highest this bench has seen for a long time.

"You have made a significant error of judgement."

Harland was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 33 months.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122, and £85 in costs.

Most Read

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s horrible because I still feel so young’ - brain tumour mum’s inspiring make-up vlog

Melissa Ross with her daughter Millie, who she describes as an inspiration Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Hundreds of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving 900 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s horrible because I still feel so young’ - brain tumour mum’s inspiring make-up vlog

Melissa Ross with her daughter Millie, who she describes as an inspiration Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Hundreds of homes without power after suspected drink driver crashes into substation

A woman crashed into an electrical substation in Staithe Road, Ludham, leaving 900 homes without power. Picture: Google Maps

Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘A significant error of judgement’ - company director in court over drink driving on Golden Mile

A man whose company is carrying out work at Great Yarmouth's revamped Arc Cinema has been convicted of drink driving Picture: Google Maps

War of the Words: the time Great Yarmouth Council took on the British Board of Film Classification to let children see HG Wells’ scary Martian masterpiece

The War of the Worlds -(C) BBC/Mammoth Screen

‘Good family friend’ admits defrauding grieving carer of £12,500

Sue Weaver from Hemsby. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘Holiday park of the future’ - New developments announced for coastal resorts

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Care scheme’s ‘wonderful’ staff praised by inspectors

The Lawns Housing with care scheme in Great Yarmouth was rated outstanding by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors. Picture: The Lawns Housing with care scheme in Great Yarmouth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists