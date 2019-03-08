'A significant error of judgement' - company director in court over drink driving on Golden Mile

A man whose company is carrying out work at Great Yarmouth's revamped Arc Cinema has been convicted of drink driving Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A contractor working on Great Yarmouth's seafront cinema avoided jail after being caught more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Harland, of Gainsborough Place, Cramlington, Northumberland was driving his works van along Marine Parade on October 2, Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday, when he was picked up by CCTV operators scanning the town.

Concerned about the manner of driving they alerted the police and directed officers to the vehicle.

Harland failed a roadside breath test and later gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 31-year-old admitted the drink driving charge.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard the company director was of previous good character and usually walked back to the B&B, his base while working in the town, after drinking with colleagues.

Arthur Bowles, defending, said he "bitterly regretted" the decision.

Sentencing him chairman of the bench Nicholas Smith said: "It is a significantly high figure, the highest this bench has seen for a long time.

"You have made a significant error of judgement."

Harland was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 33 months.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122, and £85 in costs.