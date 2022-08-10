Great Yarmouth seafront fireworks display cancelled

The fireworks scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 on Great Yarmouth seafront have been cancelled. - Credit: Luke Martin

Great Yarmouth's summer fireworks display has been cancelled tonight (Wednesday, August 10) due to the risk of fire.

A combination of dry weather, heat and onshore winds have led to the cancellation.

This follows as Hemsby also had to cancel their scheduled fireworks display on Tuesday for the same reasons.

Outdoor arts performances from Close Act Theatre will still be going ahead from 5.30pm and 9pm along the promenade.

A spokesperson from Out There Arts said fireworks are scheduled to return next Wednesday alongside a fresh new puppetry surprise from Close Act Theatre.