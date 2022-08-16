Seafront hotel evacuated as fire crews rush to the scene
- Credit: Graeme Rees
A seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth has been evacuated amid reports of a fire.
A fleet of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade on Tuesday at around 7.52pm.
An eyewitness said there were at least six police vehicles, five fire crews and two ambulances outside the New Beach Hotel on the corner of Regent Road facing Britannia Pier.
A crowd of at least 100 people was seen standing outside.
One hotel guest at the scene said: “It was chaos. The alarm went off and the hotel was evacuated in minutes.
“We were in bed at the time.
“We don’t know anything, but we think it was on the third floor.”
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said it was called by Norfolk Fire and Rescue service to provide support. The area was cordoned off.
There are no reports of any injuries.
More to follow.