Seafront hotel evacuated as fire crews rush to the scene

Liz Coates

Published: 8:58 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 9:09 AM August 16, 2022
Emergency vehicles have rushed to Great Yarmouth's New Beach hotel.

Emergency vehicles have rushed to Great Yarmouth's New Beach hotel. - Credit: Graeme Rees

A seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth has been evacuated amid reports of a fire.

A fleet of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade on Tuesday at around 7.52pm.

Emergency services rush to New Beach Hotel Great Yarmouth

Police officers seal off the area around the New Beach Hotel in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a fire. Guests were evacuated. - Credit: James Weeds

An eyewitness said there were at least six police vehicles, five fire crews and two ambulances outside the New Beach Hotel on the corner of Regent Road facing Britannia Pier.

A crowd of at least 100 people was seen standing outside.

One hotel guest at the scene said: “It was chaos. The alarm went off and the hotel was evacuated in minutes. 

Emergency services rush to New Beach Hotel Great Yarmouth

Guests were evacuated from Great Yarmouth's New Beach Hotel on Tuesday August 16 just before 8am. - Credit: James Weeds

“We were in bed at the time. 

“We don’t know anything, but we think it was on the third floor.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said it was called by Norfolk Fire and Rescue service to provide support. The area was cordoned off.

Emergency Services rush to New Beach Hotel Great Yarmouth

Fire crews outside the New Beach Hotel in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Graeme Rees

There are no reports of any injuries.

More to follow.

