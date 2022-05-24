Monthly stand-up comedy returns to Great Yarmouth seafront

Comedian Tim FitzHigham has crossed The Channel in a bathtub, sailed the Thames in a paper boat and holds the British record for the longest ever washing line. - Credit: Tim FitzHigham

Live stand-up comedy is returning to Great Yarmouth seafront for monthly shows.

The monthly Great Yarmouth Comedy Club will debut at The Empire on Friday, May 27 with live performances from comics including Paddington 2 star Tim Fitzhigham.

He appeared in the family comedy sequel as the grandfather of Hugh Grant's character, Phoenix Buchanan.

The Empire will be hosting monthly stand up comedy nights from Friday, May 27. - Credit: The Empire

The comedian is also known for accomplishing bizarre feats - such as being the first person to row a bathtub across the English Channel - which he weaves into his performance.

There will also be performances by rising local comedians Justin Panks and Ciara Jack.

Ciara Jack has been called "one to watch" by Funny Women. She will be performing at The Empire on Great Yarmouth seafront on May 27. - Credit: Supplied

Introducing the acts on the night will be Martin Westgate, resident MC for the Norwich-based Hooma Comedy Club.

Empire director Jack Jay said: “Great Yarmouth has such a rich tradition with comedy stars performing across the years, and we want to showcase rising stars and help the next generation to come through."

Seasoned club comic Justin Panks will be performing at Great Yarmouth's Empire on May 27. - Credit: Supplied

Doors open at 7pm and the show will begin at 8pm.

For tickets, visit the Joke Pit website.