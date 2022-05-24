Monthly stand-up comedy returns to Great Yarmouth seafront
- Credit: Tim FitzHigham
Live stand-up comedy is returning to Great Yarmouth seafront for monthly shows.
The monthly Great Yarmouth Comedy Club will debut at The Empire on Friday, May 27 with live performances from comics including Paddington 2 star Tim Fitzhigham.
He appeared in the family comedy sequel as the grandfather of Hugh Grant's character, Phoenix Buchanan.
The comedian is also known for accomplishing bizarre feats - such as being the first person to row a bathtub across the English Channel - which he weaves into his performance.
There will also be performances by rising local comedians Justin Panks and Ciara Jack.
Introducing the acts on the night will be Martin Westgate, resident MC for the Norwich-based Hooma Comedy Club.
Empire director Jack Jay said: “Great Yarmouth has such a rich tradition with comedy stars performing across the years, and we want to showcase rising stars and help the next generation to come through."
Doors open at 7pm and the show will begin at 8pm.
For tickets, visit the Joke Pit website.