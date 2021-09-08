News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

"It was a summer we really needed" - businesses reflect on holiday season's trade

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:30 AM September 8, 2021   
Dawn and Amanda outside the Buddy's sign.

Dawn and Amanda said they have a laugh no matter the weather. - Credit: James Weeds

Traders in Great Yarmouth have said they were happy with the summer season, despite the unpredictable weather.

Earlier in the season, some businesses expressed their plans to "make hay while the sun shined"

The summer is now drawing to a close, but the weather hasn't been quite as good as it was last year.

"The weather hasn't been totally in our favour to be honest," said Andrew Hives, manager of Ice Cream Towers and Giant Cookie Inc.

"It's been lovely to see everyone out and about.

"Trades not been bad, but it could always be a bit better.

You may also want to watch:

"The start of the season was better for us.

"Whistun was especially good. It was like the olden days."

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  2. 2 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
  3. 3 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise
  1. 4 Budding thrill ride designer gets to work on Yarmouth's rollercoaster
  2. 5 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
  3. 6 Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort
  4. 7 Tribute to Great Yarmouth woman who found solace in the sea
  5. 8 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled
  6. 9 Primary school praised by Ofsted for "warm, strict approach"
  7. 10 Al Jazeera throws international spotlight on Hemsby

Mr Hives said he noticed a decline in business after so-called Freedom Day.

"Once the restrictions were lifted, tourists spread out a bit more.

"But, it's a living and I'm still smiling."

Andrew hives inside his Giant Cookie store.

Andrew Hives said the summer was good enough, but felt trade peaked a bit early. - Credit: James Weeds

Since April, Great Yarmouth seafront's skyline has been dominated by the Big Wheel.

The 50m tall structure can be seen from the Acle Straight, and has been consistently in operation throughout the Easter and summer seasons.

The Big Wheel in Great Yarmouth with clear blue skies behind it.

The Big Wheel has been a new addition to Great Yarmouth seafront. Its supervisor is hopeful for its return in 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

Michael Murphy, supervisor of the Big Wheel, said: "It's not been a bad summer.

"We've stayed open later than planned and it has been really well received.

"The beginning of the summer was better for us, but the weather has definitely put a bit of a dampener on things.

"But we've had a good customer base, everyone has enjoyed the experience and we are hopeful to be back next year."

Michael Murphy by the Ferris wheel.

Michael Murphy, supervisor of Great Yarmouth's Ferris wheel, was very happy with the summer season. - Credit: James Weeds

Steve Potter, owner of Potters Rock Factory, said that while the weather might have put a few people off the seafront, it has been a positive for Regent Road.

"For our trade, the weather was perfect," Mr Potter said.

"The footfall was consistent and there was a steady stream of tourists and locals throughout the entire season.

"There are no complaints from me, this was definitely a better summer than expected, and one we really needed."

Mr Potter commented that while the summer was brilliant for trade, he is now looking forward to having a relaxing break.

Steve, Lee and Lindsay Potter wrapping rock, with Wendy Potter looking on.

Steve, Lee and Lindsay Potter wrapping rock, with Wendy Potter looking on. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight Great Yarmouth men have been jailed in relation to cocaine supply group

Crime

Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Khia Pallett from Martham is warning other young women about breast cancer

'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn on Repps Road in Martham.

People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon