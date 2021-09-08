"It was a summer we really needed" - businesses reflect on holiday season's trade
- Credit: James Weeds
Traders in Great Yarmouth have said they were happy with the summer season, despite the unpredictable weather.
Earlier in the season, some businesses expressed their plans to "make hay while the sun shined".
The summer is now drawing to a close, but the weather hasn't been quite as good as it was last year.
"The weather hasn't been totally in our favour to be honest," said Andrew Hives, manager of Ice Cream Towers and Giant Cookie Inc.
"It's been lovely to see everyone out and about.
"Trades not been bad, but it could always be a bit better.
You may also want to watch:
"The start of the season was better for us.
"Whistun was especially good. It was like the olden days."
Most Read
- 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 2 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
- 3 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise
- 4 Budding thrill ride designer gets to work on Yarmouth's rollercoaster
- 5 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
- 6 Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort
- 7 Tribute to Great Yarmouth woman who found solace in the sea
- 8 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled
- 9 Primary school praised by Ofsted for "warm, strict approach"
- 10 Al Jazeera throws international spotlight on Hemsby
Mr Hives said he noticed a decline in business after so-called Freedom Day.
"Once the restrictions were lifted, tourists spread out a bit more.
"But, it's a living and I'm still smiling."
Since April, Great Yarmouth seafront's skyline has been dominated by the Big Wheel.
The 50m tall structure can be seen from the Acle Straight, and has been consistently in operation throughout the Easter and summer seasons.
Michael Murphy, supervisor of the Big Wheel, said: "It's not been a bad summer.
"We've stayed open later than planned and it has been really well received.
"The beginning of the summer was better for us, but the weather has definitely put a bit of a dampener on things.
"But we've had a good customer base, everyone has enjoyed the experience and we are hopeful to be back next year."
Steve Potter, owner of Potters Rock Factory, said that while the weather might have put a few people off the seafront, it has been a positive for Regent Road.
"For our trade, the weather was perfect," Mr Potter said.
"The footfall was consistent and there was a steady stream of tourists and locals throughout the entire season.
"There are no complaints from me, this was definitely a better summer than expected, and one we really needed."
Mr Potter commented that while the summer was brilliant for trade, he is now looking forward to having a relaxing break.