Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

'What we encountered horrified me' - Former Yarmouth resident dismayed over seafront litter

PUBLISHED: 09:12 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 04 July 2019

Litter strewn along Great Yarmouth seafront on June 29, 2019. Picture: Jamie Blackstone.

Litter strewn along Great Yarmouth seafront on June 29, 2019. Picture: Jamie Blackstone.

Archant

A former Great Yarmouth resident who visited the town was infuriated by litter strewn along the seafront.

Litter strewn along Great Yarmouth seafront on June 29, 2019. Picture: Jamie Blackstone.Litter strewn along Great Yarmouth seafront on June 29, 2019. Picture: Jamie Blackstone.

And the borough council has pointed the finger at local traders who have been dumping their waste in public bins.

Jamie Blackstone, 42, visited the town over the weekend of June 29 and 30 and stayed in the new Premier Inn.

On Saturday evening he and his children walked along the seafront to Britannia Pier.

He said: "What we encountered horrified me so I started taking pictures."

Penny Carpenter, chair of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Penny Carpenter, chair of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Litter including food containers, nappies, wipes, sun cream bottles and discarded plastic toys were strewn along the path.

He said some people "took offence" when he commented on the mess.

"What infuriates me more is the sight when we came off the beach," Mr Blackstone said.

Bins on the promenade were overflowing, with litter piled up around them, some of it blowing back on the beach.

"When are the council going to take responsibility? "They knew with temperatures reaching a yearly high the beaches would be full this weekend and they either weren't prepared or simply don't care," Mr Blackstone said.

Cllr Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: "Due largely to the warm weather, this weekend saw a significant influx of visitors, including groups who had unauthorised beach barbecues.

"This was cleaned away as swiftly as possible, along with litter along the seafront.

"There is absolutely no excuse for litter, whether on the beach or elsewhere, even if you have to take your waste home."

The council recognised there was a localised issue with the bins on the seafront at the weekend, she said.

You may also want to watch:

"We are working with our operational partner, GYB Services Ltd, to address this.

"This includes a trial of having more waste operatives on the seafront in the later afternoon/early evening during the summer, in addition to strengthening internal communications so issues which arise can be dealt with sooner.

"Alongside this, we are aware that a number of seafront traders are disposing of their trade waste in the public litter bins and therefore the Environmental Rangers will be taking a stronger focus on this during the summer."

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Roadworks cause traffic disruption in Norfolk village

The A149 Caister Road and Jellicoe Road junction in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

‘What we encountered horrified me’ - Former Yarmouth resident dismayed over seafront litter

Litter strewn along Great Yarmouth seafront on June 29, 2019. Picture: Jamie Blackstone.

Council warns over dangerous caterpillars on coastal path

Brown-tail moth caterpillar. Photo: Wiki/Noushka31

Weather Watch: Prolonged dry spell could cause concern

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists