'What we encountered horrified me' - Former Yarmouth resident dismayed over seafront litter

Litter strewn along Great Yarmouth seafront on June 29, 2019. Picture: Jamie Blackstone. Archant

A former Great Yarmouth resident who visited the town was infuriated by litter strewn along the seafront.

And the borough council has pointed the finger at local traders who have been dumping their waste in public bins.

Jamie Blackstone, 42, visited the town over the weekend of June 29 and 30 and stayed in the new Premier Inn.

On Saturday evening he and his children walked along the seafront to Britannia Pier.

He said: "What we encountered horrified me so I started taking pictures."

Litter including food containers, nappies, wipes, sun cream bottles and discarded plastic toys were strewn along the path.

He said some people "took offence" when he commented on the mess.

"What infuriates me more is the sight when we came off the beach," Mr Blackstone said.

Bins on the promenade were overflowing, with litter piled up around them, some of it blowing back on the beach.

"When are the council going to take responsibility? "They knew with temperatures reaching a yearly high the beaches would be full this weekend and they either weren't prepared or simply don't care," Mr Blackstone said.

Cllr Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: "Due largely to the warm weather, this weekend saw a significant influx of visitors, including groups who had unauthorised beach barbecues.

"This was cleaned away as swiftly as possible, along with litter along the seafront.

"There is absolutely no excuse for litter, whether on the beach or elsewhere, even if you have to take your waste home."

The council recognised there was a localised issue with the bins on the seafront at the weekend, she said.

"We are working with our operational partner, GYB Services Ltd, to address this.

"This includes a trial of having more waste operatives on the seafront in the later afternoon/early evening during the summer, in addition to strengthening internal communications so issues which arise can be dealt with sooner.

"Alongside this, we are aware that a number of seafront traders are disposing of their trade waste in the public litter bins and therefore the Environmental Rangers will be taking a stronger focus on this during the summer."