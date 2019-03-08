Krill you marry me? Supermarket worker's surprise romantic SeaLife proposal

Matthew Groombridge popped the question to Louise Wilkes in Great Yarmouth's SeaLife Centre Picture: SeaLife SeaLife

As big questions go, this has to be one of the most sea-rious.

Matthew Groombridge popped the question at Great Yarmouth's SeaLife Centre Picture: SeaLife Matthew Groombridge popped the question at Great Yarmouth's SeaLife Centre Picture: SeaLife

So when the nuptially-named Matthew Groombridge decided to ask his girlfriend to be his bride he had no choice but to dive right in.

Enlisting the help of a SCUBA diver he popped the question underwater - and Louise Wilkes walked straight in to his proposal plot at Great Yarmouth's SeaLife Centre.

Louise has a soft spot for sea creatures, so Matthew asked the team at the aquarium to surprise her when they visited on Monday, by unveiling a 'will you marry me' sign in the tropical ocean tunnel after the green sea turtle talk.

The couple who live in Ashford, Kent, first met through work, when Louise went to work at Tesco for Christmas and have been inseparable ever since.

He said: "From the first instant I saw her training on the tills I knew she was the one and we would be together forever.

"She is my world and means everything to me."

Maxine Culleton, Sea Life marketing co-ordinator, said: "It's an appropriate setting for a proposal, Noah the green sea turtle got up close too, between the divers who had the wedding proposal sign.

"Louise is a fan of penguins too and there are few creatures in the animal kingdom more devoted to each other than a pair of penguins.

"The diver had the banner covered during the talk and when we arrived at the point where it was just Louise and Matthew in the ocean tunnel, the diver unveiled the sign and Matthew took it from there."

"The answer was of course a resounding 'Yes!"

Louise didn't have a clue about the proposal plans, and thought they were just having a visit to one of their favourite Norfolk attractions.

Matthew said: "SeaLife had made an important day go better than perfect."

There are over 1,500 sea creatures and the 250,000 litre Tropical Ocean Display/tunnel is where you can see an awesome array of creatures and the largest inhabitants as they swim around the Lost City of Atlantis!New for 2019 Jelly Invaders takes visitors on a journey into the fascinating world of jellyfish.