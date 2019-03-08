Plans lodged with council to make holiday park more 'family-friendly'

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

An arcade and bar in a holiday park will be revamped if planners give a proposal the thumbs-up.

Seashore Holiday Park has lodged an application with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to renovate an entertainment facility in its resort on North Drive.

Plans include a new entrance lobby, a small section of raised roof over the dancefloor, demolition of a small store and entrance lobby, as well as new windows and new skylights.

The majority of the work would consist of an extension to the leisure pool and when complete it would employ five people.

A document submitted with the application says the renovations would make the facilities more "family-friendly".

It states: "The proposal will be more appealing to customers which will help to increase visitor numbers as well as retain existing users of the site."

More daytime use of the space as well as an improvement of the existing food offer are also envisaged.

The applicant states: "The proposal has been developed to create attractive spaces for families who tend to use the facilities.

"The internal modification will refresh the building and improve its attractiveness to potential customers.

"The design allows for a more usable restaurant space and amusement space."

Members of the public can make representations about the application by October 8.

