Historic ship celebrates turning 92 after Covid delay

Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant prepares to cut the cake in honour of Lydia Eva's birthday. She is a bygone relic from the steam age. - Credit: Ernie Artis

A ship celebrated her milestone birthday in traditional style with cakes, speeches, and friends.

At 92 the Lydia Eva was not one to let her big day pass quietly, and she even fired up her boilers for the occasion.

Guests aboard the Lydia Eva on Sunday June 26 enjoyed a tour of the boat as part of her 92nd birthday celebrations. - Credit: Ernie Artis

The world's last surviving steam drifter marked her birthday (really a Covid-delayed 90th) on Sunday with Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant on hand to cut the cake and supporters Henry Cator, Asa Morrison, and June Mummery among those enjoying the festivities.

Ship's manager Ernie Artis said it was a perfect day staged in beautiful weather, with some members of the public turning out to see her in full steam.

The Lydia Eva has celebrated her 92nd birthday with a VIP gathering and cake. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Lydia Eva YH89 was launched in June 1930, just as the glory days of the herring industry were waning. She spent most of her life working for the armed forces and had to be saved twice.

She is now a unique survivor and works as a floating museum moored at South Quay in Great Yarmouth.

Volunteers and donations are always needed. To help call Mr Artis on 07932 702857.