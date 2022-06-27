News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Historic ship celebrates turning 92 after Covid delay

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 5:13 PM June 27, 2022
Great Yarmouth herring steam drifter the Lydia Eva celebrates 92nd birthday

Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant prepares to cut the cake in honour of Lydia Eva's birthday. She is a bygone relic from the steam age. - Credit: Ernie Artis

A ship celebrated her milestone birthday in traditional style with cakes, speeches, and friends.

At 92 the Lydia Eva was not one to let her big day pass quietly, and she even fired up her boilers for the occasion.

Great Yarmouth herring steam drifter the Lydia Eva celebrates 92nd birthday

Guests aboard the Lydia Eva on Sunday June 26 enjoyed a tour of the boat as part of her 92nd birthday celebrations. - Credit: Ernie Artis

The world's last surviving steam drifter marked her birthday (really a Covid-delayed 90th) on Sunday with Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant on hand to cut the cake and supporters Henry Cator, Asa Morrison, and June Mummery among those enjoying the festivities.

Ship's manager Ernie Artis said it was a perfect day staged in beautiful weather, with some members of the public turning out to see her in full steam.

Yarmouth Stream Driftter Lydia Eva takes to the sea for the first time in over two years for sea tri

The Lydia Eva has celebrated her 92nd birthday with a VIP gathering and cake. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Lydia Eva YH89 was launched in June 1930, just as the glory days of the herring industry were waning. She spent most of her life working for the armed forces and had to be saved twice.

She is now a unique survivor and works as a floating museum moored at South Quay in Great Yarmouth.

Volunteers and donations are always needed. To help call Mr Artis on 07932 702857.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Proposals for Harfreys Roundabout in Great Yarmouth.

Survey warning ahead of £50m roundabout improvements

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gourmet German Kebab is opening a restaurant in Great Yarmouth in July 2022

'Gourmet' kebab shop bringing 40 jobs to town centre

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The prototype ‘pod’ homes for the homeless which are set to be rolled out across Cambridge. Picture:

Modular 'pod' homes to house Yarmouth homeless

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Two men jailed for fraud offences at Norwich Crown Court

Norfolk Live News

Men jailed for fraud after stolen letters and credit cards found in car

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon