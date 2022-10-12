Shop being investigated for alleged alcohol breaches denied 24 hour licence

The Londis store in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, had asked the licensing authority for permission to sell alcohol 24/7. - Credit: Google Maps

A convenience store's bid to sell alcohol 24/7 has been blocked.

Under the terms of its licence Post Office Stores in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, is permitted to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 6.30am and 1am.

Its bid to vary the times drew two responses including one from Norfolk Police.

Documents presented to a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's licensing committee included a letter from the force which said it was investigating complaints alcohol was being sold outside of the licensing hours.

The letter said officers had requested CCTV footage to confirm or deny the reports of alcohol sales after 1am. It also recommended a security presence at the shop.

Police said the 24 hour sale of alcohol was not welcome, but that there were other premises doing the same in the area. They added that if the committee was satisfied there had been no breaches it would not object.

Members met on October 5 and refused the application.