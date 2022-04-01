Great Yarmouth singer's 'amazing experience' at London 02

Macie Nyah, from Great Yarmouth, performed at the finals of the Alpha Unsinged competition on Wednesday night. - Credit: Supplied

Macie Nyah knew she would be nervous performing in front of 3,000 people, but as soon as she got on stage her nerves disappeared.

Performing at the Indigo at the 02 in the finals of the Alpha Unsigned competition - with the winner granted a £100,000 record deal - the Great Yarmouth singer lived a lifelong dream on Wednesday night.

While Macie Nyah - real name Macie Lewis - didn't bag the contract, she gained confidence in her ability and sees the competition as a stepping stone on her path to a career in the music industry.

Macie said: "The competition was incredible.

"I performed the best I could and every single act had something different to offer."

The competition was won by London-based singer Lois Morgan Gay.

"I cried when Lois won - I was so happy for her," Macie said.

"All the performers were so talented, you didn't know who would win."

Macie will be performing at The Tramway in Gorleston on Saturday from 8pm, before returning to university on Sunday.

Macie Nyah's music is available on Spotify and YouTube.