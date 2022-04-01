Great Yarmouth singer's 'amazing experience' at London 02
- Credit: Supplied
Macie Nyah knew she would be nervous performing in front of 3,000 people, but as soon as she got on stage her nerves disappeared.
Performing at the Indigo at the 02 in the finals of the Alpha Unsigned competition - with the winner granted a £100,000 record deal - the Great Yarmouth singer lived a lifelong dream on Wednesday night.
While Macie Nyah - real name Macie Lewis - didn't bag the contract, she gained confidence in her ability and sees the competition as a stepping stone on her path to a career in the music industry.
Macie said: "The competition was incredible.
"I performed the best I could and every single act had something different to offer."
The competition was won by London-based singer Lois Morgan Gay.
"I cried when Lois won - I was so happy for her," Macie said.
Most Read
- 1 Call to rename town Super Yarmouth ahead of tourist season
- 2 Lifeguard observation tower destroyed on Norfolk coast
- 3 Hemsby residents remain defiant after lifeguard station destroyed by sea
- 4 Have you seen Great Yarmouth Boating Lake's algae build up?
- 5 Paedophile who posed as medic in refugee camp has passport seized
- 6 Former Pontins site up for sale as development firm collapses
- 7 Ask The Mercury: What's happening to Hemsby's planned rock berm?
- 8 Did we fool you? Mercury April Fools' gag revealed
- 9 Plan for 171 new Bradwell homes narrowly approved despite size fears
- 10 Aldi to create more than 80 jobs across Norfolk with salaries up to £63k
"All the performers were so talented, you didn't know who would win."
Macie will be performing at The Tramway in Gorleston on Saturday from 8pm, before returning to university on Sunday.