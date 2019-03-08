‘I thought the turnstiles had shrunk’ - Woman loses eight stone after getting trapped in racecourse entrance

A mother-of-two who has lost eight stone after becoming wedged in a racecourse turnstile has described the embarrassing moment as life changing.

Aimee Medler, 27, from Norwich was living off four takeaway meals a week and gorging on several sugary snacks a day just 18 months ago.

Now having dropped five dress sizes, from 24 to 14, and transformed her lifestyle, she is keen to inspire more people to follow suit.

Miss Medler from Norwich, was on a family day out to Great Yarmouth racecourse to watch the banger racing when she became trapped in one of the turnstiles in October 2017.

“When I realised I wasn’t going to fit through the entrance I was devastated because it was such an embarrassing moment,” she said.

“I thought the turnstiles had shrunk.”

Miss Medler who at the time tipped the scales at 22 stone was with her partner Martin and two children, Alfie and Tommy.

Because she was unable to squeeze through the barriers she was forced to use the disabled entrance.

The 27-year-old said: “It ruined the day for me because all I could think about was my weight.

“I knew from that moment on I needed to change my life around.”

In the weeks after the ordeal she visited the doctors and was referred to Slimming World.

Having attended her first session at the weight loss group in Wroxham for the first time in January 2018, she has not looked back since.

The Norwich woman regularly cooks all her meals from scratch, - something she never use to do - has cut down on her unhealthy snacking habits and now exercises at least three times a week.

“The support I have had from the group has been amazing,” she said.

“I now feel a lot better about myself and can’t believe how bad I let things get.

“A few years ago I struggled to walk for 25 minutes but now I’m regularly running for 30 minutes plus.”

Miss Medler said she intends to return to Great Yarmouth racecourse later on this year.

She said: “It is going to be quite emotional but I am so proud of my achievement and can only thank everyone for all the support I have had.”

Her efforts were recognised at the end of 2018 when she was crowned the biggest loser at the Slimming World awards.