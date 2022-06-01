Great Yarmouth Sounds - a two-day music festival is coming to town

Millie Manders and The Shut Up are one of the headline acts for the Great Yarmouth Sounds festival. - Credit: Archant

From blues to punk to hip-hop, there is something for all tastes at a new music festival coming to Great Yarmouth this summer.

Great Yarmouth Sounds is a two-day extravaganza which will take place in several venues close to the town centre on August 13 and 14.

The festival, which will be hosting live music in venues including The Jube, St George's Theatre and Spencer's Sports Bar, will be headlined by:

The Silver Lines - a Birmingham-based indie band, whose music has received regular airtime on BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music

Millie Manders and The Shut Up - a ska-punk outfit who have been heralded by Metal Hammer's Matt Stocks as "one to watch"

The Moods - an alternative hip-hop group whose sound has been described as a fusion of The Happy Mondays, The Prodigy and Rage Against The Machine by MCR Live.

There will also be performances by Liverpool's Cavern Club regulars Mean Mr Mustard, the Ron Sayer Trio and Arthur Black.

Acoustic singer Arthur Black will be at Great Yarmouth Sounds in August. - Credit: Supplied by Culture Vulture Promotions

Great Yarmouth Sounds has been organised by Culture Vulture Promotions, a social enterprise focusing on bringing live music to the area, as well as providing opportunities for young people interested in making a break in the music industry both on stage and behind the scenes.

Creative director Ben Hampton said: "We've been putting on gigs in the area since February and we really want to help develop the music scene in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

"A festival like Great Yarmouth Sounds is something we would go to as fans, so we thought it would be great to bring an eclectic mix of music to the town."

The current line up for the Great Yarmouth Sounds festival, which will be held in the town this August. - Credit: Culture Vulture Promotions

In the lead up to Great Yarmouth Sounds, the live music company is hosting weekly acoustic sets at The Jube every Sunday from 2pm, a performance by blues-rock artist Chantel McGregor - as part of her UK tour - and an Ultra 90s event to be held at The Ocean Room.

Ultra 90s will be held at The Ocean Room in July. - Credit: Culture Vulture Promotions

Recently, Culture Vulture has put on gigs including Death Disco featuring a live set from Alan McGee, acoustic sets from Dodgy's Nigel Clark and Chris Helme from The Seahorses, and several charity gigs to raise money for Ukraine.

For more information, visit the Culture Vulture Promotions Facebook page.