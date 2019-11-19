Search

'We just keep aiming high' - Teenage boxer wins national title

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 19 November 2019

Alfie Miller, 16, from Spartans Amateur Boxing Club in Great Yarmouth, has won a national bout. Picture: Courtesy of Spartans.

Archant

A teenager from a Great Yarmouth boxing gym has won a national title.

Alfie Miller, 16, trains at Spartans Amateur Boxing Club in Great Yarmouth, where he is coached by Tony Norman.

The Ormesby boy, who attends East Norfolk Sixth Form College, was crowned champion in the class B 60kg category at the Amateur Boxing Alliance's (ABA) junior novice championships.

He defeated Jamie Hooper from Seven Hills ABC in the bout was at Hayes Working Men's Club on November 3.

Mr Norman said Alfie won the bout with a "great display of boxing and was crowned champion by a unanimous judges' decision".

Alfie said he started taking boxing seriously in September last year.

"I thought I'd put my mind to it," he said.

His reaction to winning the bout was disbelief.

"I've only been boxing for the year. It was two fights into the season and I've won a national title," he said.

Speaking of future plans, he added: "We just keep aiming high, keep fighting, keep busy, hoping the opportunities come up."

Alfie is the third boxer from Spartans, a club which opened only last year, to have won a national title.

