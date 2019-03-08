Further arrests made as investigations continue into street stabbing

Two further arrests have been made in relation to a street stabbing near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates Liz Coates

Two more men in their 20s have been arrested in relation to an incident which saw a man stabbed twice in the stomach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates A police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Officers were called to the King Street area of Great Yarmouth, near the St Peters Road junction, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 26, after seven people became embroiled in a street fight.

Initially three men aged 20, 21, and 22 and a 16-year-old girl, all from Great Yarmouth, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

These four suspects were questioned by police on Thursday and have since been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police Nathan Clark, confirmed officers had made two further arrests.

Police believe those involved in the brawl were known to each other but do not know what instigated the fight.

You may also want to watch:

It is not thought to have any connection to county lines.

Three long knives were used in the incident which left residents in shock.

Ch Insp Clark has pledged to come down hard on the suspects involved in the "horrific" fight.