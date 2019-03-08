Search

Further arrests made as investigations continue into street stabbing

PUBLISHED: 14:53 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 28 June 2019

Two further arrests have been made in relation to a street stabbing near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Liz Coates

Two more men in their 20s have been arrested in relation to an incident which saw a man stabbed twice in the stomach.

A police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz CoatesA police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Officers were called to the King Street area of Great Yarmouth, near the St Peters Road junction, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 26, after seven people became embroiled in a street fight.

Initially three men aged 20, 21, and 22 and a 16-year-old girl, all from Great Yarmouth, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

These four suspects were questioned by police on Thursday and have since been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police Nathan Clark, confirmed officers had made two further arrests.

Police believe those involved in the brawl were known to each other but do not know what instigated the fight.

It is not thought to have any connection to county lines.

Three long knives were used in the incident which left residents in shock.

Ch Insp Clark has pledged to come down hard on the suspects involved in the "horrific" fight.

Police tent in place as part of town sealed off

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Girl, 16, among four in custody over Yarmouth street stabbing

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

