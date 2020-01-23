Search

Demolished train station comes back to life in haunting images

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 23 January 2020

Yarmouth Beach Station haunting its former home; now the Nelson Road North coach and carpark. Picture: Stuart McPherson/Ben Brooksbank.

Yarmouth Beach Station haunting its former home; now the Nelson Road North coach and carpark. Picture: Stuart McPherson/Ben Brooksbank.

Stuart MccPherson

A series of eerie images brings a light railway and demolished seafront train station back to life,

An image of the Great Yarmouth & Stalham Light Railway superimposed on a contemporary photo taken along North Denes. Picture: Stuart McPherson/Ben Brooksbank.An image of the Great Yarmouth & Stalham Light Railway superimposed on a contemporary photo taken along North Denes. Picture: Stuart McPherson/Ben Brooksbank.

The pictures, a kind of double exposure with scenes from the past superimposed on the present, show Yarmouth Beach Station and the Great Yarmouth and Stalham Light Railway haunting their former locations along the seafront and North Denes.

A spectral railway station platform appears in a carpark, the ghost of a locomotive roars from a row of modern houses.

The images are the creation of Norwich photographer and railway enthusiast Stuart McPherson who said they are "a window into the past".

Mr McPherson, 43, has been creating images like these for years.

An image of the Great Yarmouth & Stalham Light Railway superimposed on a contemporary photo of North Denes. Picture: Stuart McPherson/Andy Fordham.An image of the Great Yarmouth & Stalham Light Railway superimposed on a contemporary photo of North Denes. Picture: Stuart McPherson/Andy Fordham.

As member of the Norfolk Railway Heritage Group, he travels the county, an archaeologist of the recent past, uncovering abandoned and forgotten railway stations.

Yarmouth Beach Station, terminus of the Great Yarmouth & Stalham Light Railway, opened in 1877, serving stations at Caister-on-Sea, Ormesby, Hemsby and Martham before extending as far as Stalham.

The station closed completely in 1959 and was demolished in the 1980s.

Its former location is now Nelson Road North Coach and Carpark.

More of Mr McPherson's ghostly images can be seen here.

