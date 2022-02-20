Video
'It's obviously not working': Fresh call for action over starling mess
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A further plea for action has been issued to try and solve the problem of starling mess covering Great Yarmouth homes and cars.
People living in Kent Square and surrounding roads are fed up of having to clean their properties and vehicles from mess left by a huge flock of starlings.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has employed a laser device to try and scare off the flock nesting in trees in Kent Square, but so far there is no sign of the birds moving on.
The council has said it will review the situation to see what steps can be taken next.
Paul Burton set up the Facebook group ‘Gt Yarmouth Kent Square area residents against starling faeces’ to highlight the problem and is now demanding the council takes further action.
He said: " The laser is obviously not working but it seems there is nothing else on the table.
"I am going to ring environmental health and see if they can get a hawk out, I can't see why that couldn't be an option.
"They don't seem to have considered any other things."
Mr Burton said he understood the council might need special permission to trim the trees the starlings roost in.
He also said he would join several other residents in employing their own laser devices to try and scare off the birds.
Mr Burton added: "I think people feel if they just ring the council or contact the MP something will get done.
"The thing is it is getting towards the end of the season and they will probably be leaving in three weeks.
"Once they have gone it is out of sight out of mind, isn't it?"
A statement from the borough council said: “The trial of a humane bird deterrent to stop the birds from roosting at dusk is still ongoing.
"We know the disruption that large bird flocks can cause to residents but as starlings are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 they cannot be forcibly removed.
“We are continuing with regular enhanced cleaning of the area and we will review next steps once the trial has been completed.”
MP's letter to residents
The MP for Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis has contacted the borough council about the problem.
A letter to residents says: "Residents have explained that although beautiful in the area, the murmurations have resulted in consistent unpleasant scenes of bird guano covering the streets and caking cars.
"This is not only unpleasant, it is unsanitary.
"Appreciating that many residents are finding the current situation intolerable, I have been corresponding with Great Yarmouth Borough Council which has increased the level of cleaning in the area.
"Additionally they are exploring options to try and displace the starlings to a new location.
"I hope that this trial is successful and will continue to liaise with the council."
Mr Lewis encouraged anyone with concerns over the starlings to email the borough council's environmental health team at health@ great-yarmouth.gov.uk