Published: 12:11 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM June 10, 2021

Litter spilling out from a bin on Beaconsfield Road near Great Yarmouth seafront. - Credit: Archant

A raft of new measures including a litter hit squad and larger seafront bins are preparing to tackle a tidal wave of takeaway trash in Great Yarmouth this summer.

Last year saw an "unprecedented increase" in such rubbish, as lockdown restrictions meant more people chose to vacation in the UK instead of flying out to foreign resorts, with holidaymakers flocking to the Norfolk coast.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is preparing to avoid a repeat of last year's pictures of litter spilling onto the street, with plans for larger seafront bins, as well as a pilot project using smart bin technology at Hemsby and new utility vehicles.

Residents were appalled last year when litter built up along Great Yarmouth seafront. - Credit: Archant

A meeting of its environment committee on Wednesday (June 9) heard that there has been a "dramatic improvement" in street cleaning across the borough.

Chris Silverwood, director of operational services, said the borough is "ready for the season".

He highlighted extra bin capacity and said that last month, over the first Bank Holiday weekend, council workers collected 14.4 tonnes of litter, which was a "quite significant number".

A laneway between Churchill Road and Walpole Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Committee member Penny Carpenter said: "Street cleaning standards across the borough have vastly improved."

Echoing the sentiment, Carl Annison said he had noticed a "massive difference" and, according to Paula Waters Bunn, the "dramatic improvement has been amazing".

Concerns had been expressed at a meeting in November last year about cleanliness around the town, and a report prepared ahead of this week's meeting provided an update on the situation.

It stated there has been temporary increased bin provision at key locations since Easter and that new plastic-bodied utility vehicles (PBUV) will be delivered this month.

The council will also investigate the use of technology on existing bins, with a pilot project planned for Hemsby for the summer season of 2022, looking at reducing waste from the hospitality sector.

A seagull perches on a bin in an alleyway between Churchill Road and Walpole Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Churchill Road fly-tipping

Also mentioned at the meeting was a campaign launched last week monitoring two alleyways around Churchill Road, a fly-tipping hotspot.

Neighbours have been given a pack with their address and house number for stickers to put on each bin.

Flytipping in an alleway off Churchill Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

The council will be monitoring the area for a month. Fly-tipped items will be left in place for 48 hours, while posts on social media will encourage residents to report the culprits.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is trying out a pilot project to reduce fly-tipping in the alleyways around Churchill Road. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A woman who lives on Churchill Road said: "We've had some litter set on fire. I've had to call the fire brigade in the middle of the night.

"With the gulls it doesn't help.

"So the stuff the council is doing to try stop the fly-tipping is really good."

A fly-tipped deckchair in an alleyway between Churchill Road and Walpole Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

William Smith, who lives on adjacent Walpole Road, said there is more rubbish in the alleyways because some of the houses have been converted into HMOs.

He lives in a house that now has five flats, which has increased the amount of rubbish coming from the house, he said.

"It's a big problem," he added.

Walpole Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sally Smith, who lives in the same house, said: "When sofas and stuff turn up, the council does come round fairly quickly.

"They should make sure every house is allocated the bins they should have," she added.

Claire Collopy said when she opens the blinds in the morning, litter is "occasionally there" in the laneway across from her house.

"It's not too bad though. I used to live in London and it was very bad there. The council is quick to clear it up," she said.

Angela Worsdall, another neighbour, said: "People seem to think if they dump it here, it will get collected. But the council is very good at clearing it up."

On the early hours of Wednesday (June 9), the fire service was called to Walpole Road to put out a fire in a rubbish bin.

Norfolk Day Big Clean Up

A battle to keep Norfolk free of litter has begun with the launch of Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up.

As part of this year's celebrations on Tuesday, July 27, the campaign is being backed by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, as well as Norfolk Day's headline sponsor, Richardson's.

Our region is home to some of the most beautiful places in the country, but too often they pile up with rubbish from those who don't properly care for them.

Following an unprecendented year, our towns and villages need some extra love.

Just waiting for visitors as Richardsons chief executive, Greg Munford, stands in the new car park next to the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson's, said: “Visitors who travel to Norfolk come here for the wonderful nature capital we have. Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up is about us, as Norfolk people, taking care of that environment."

Details of how to enter Norfolk's Best Kept Village and Norfolk's Best Kept Town will be announced soon in our papers and online via www.edp24.co.uk











