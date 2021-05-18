Positive vibes in Great Yarmouth as restrictions ease

Published: 5:30 AM May 18, 2021

Families enjoying the Rock Pool Explorer, a brand new section at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre which is back opening and welcoming visitors.

People along Great Yarmouth seafront say they are "more and more positive about the summer" as the town took the third step in the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Terri Harris, General Manager of Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre

The SeaLife Centre opened its doors at 9:30am and by lunchtime, it was clear "everyone was happy to be back inside," said Great Yarmouth SeaLife Centre general manager, Terri Harris.

"It’s very exciting. The staff had adjusted well to the lockdown - spending time looking after the animals and preparing a new area for visitors - but now we're ready to get back to engaging with customers."

The new Rock Pool Explorer section at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre

Ms Harris said that there had been a great turnout, and it was clear people were "excited" to be able to be back indoors.

"We also have a new rock pool area in the centre," Ms Harris continued. "This new exciting, interactive area, which ties in with our values of conservation and preservation."

A turtle at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre

Leisureland amusement arcade opened its doors and immediately people were drawn back to the penny pushers as well as the chance of winning a tonne of tickets.

A member of the public enjoying the 2p pushers at Leisureland in Great Yarmouth.

"I’m really glad to be back," Leisureland manager, Joseph Abbott said.

"We took the business over last year." Mr Abbott, 38, continued, "but we want to welcome all the customers, old and new.

A member of the public winning lots of tickets at Leisureland in Great Yarmouth

"We’re looking forward to what is expected to be a good summer.

"I’m feeling more and more positive about it, definitely."

Joseph Abbott, Manager of Leisureland in Great Yarmouth

The ARC cinema, which had only been open four months before covid restrictions began impacting the film industry, is currently showing Peter Rabbit 2, Godzilla vs Kong, and many more.

ARC manager, Derren Hodges said: “We are very excited about being able to open our doors again and welcome back our customers, we have received many enquiries via social media from avid films fans keen to see titles on the big screen once again.

Derren Hodges, Manager of The ARC Cinema in Great Yarmouth

"The 2021 season is looking positive for the recovery of cinema with a fantastic film slate of blockbuster releases.”

Strict covid procedures are in place, with Mr Hodges, 36, adding: "We have been working hard behind the scenes to give our guests the very best cinematic experience whilst maintaining strict social distancing measures including allocated seating, reduced capacities and enhanced cleaning.”

The Pirates show will have daily performances from Friday, May 28 until Sunday, June 13.

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome is getting set for the return of their award-winning 'Pirates Live' show at then end of May.

Jack Jay, of Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, said: "Each one of these milestones has a knock on effect to the next, so the fact that we have made it here with no delays is really encouraging.

"We are looking forward to welcoming socially distanced audiences for our brief Pirates Live run at the end of May, and are excited by the prospect of a restriction free summer show!"

Time and Tide manager, Howard Millman discussed the necessity for people to avoid becoming complacent.

Mr Millman said: "We’re still ensuring that everyone is safe.

"We have routes for everyone to follow. The last thing we want is complacency.

"We’ve already had some lovely comments from people today and we're looking forward to the summer."