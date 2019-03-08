Great Yarmouth stowaways: Border Force working with Spanish authorities

Stowaways have been found on The Rotra Mare which has now docked in Great Yarmouth harbour after travelling from Spain.

Border Force is continuing to work with the Port of Bilbao to establish how 21 stowaway migrants claiming to be from Albania boarded a cargo ship later detained off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

A new Britsih Border Force vessel operating from Yarmouth.

The Rotra Mare, which was transporting wind turbines from Spain, was intercepted on its way to these shores when crew members discovered the suspected illegal immigrants, who may have boarded in Bilbao.

The vessel was detained five miles off the coast, with 19 men and two children removed from it as part of a multi-agency operation.

Border Force has confirmed the 21 people are being dealt with in line with the immigration rules, while the two minors have been passed into the care of social services.

It is understood the vessel had originally been due to arrive in Yarmouth at midday on Monday, but was delayed, and the discovery of the stowaways is thought to have been made in the early hours of Tuesday, September 24.

