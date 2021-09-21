New street art supports City of Culture bid

Published: 4:37 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 4:47 PM September 21, 2021

"We support the City of Culture bid."

That was the proud statement from a Great Yarmouth artist after he unveiled a street art display outside a historic brewery.

Ruben Cruz, founder of the Reprezent Project, was at the mural depicting the town's historic fishing industry and its current arts culture created outside the Lacons Brewery on Main Cross Road on Tuesday.

The mural was painted by the Bristol street artist, Silent Hobo, who was also behind the paintings in Market Gates bus station, created in 2011.

Mr Cruz, 25, said: "We had always aimed to bring back Silent Hobo to Great Yarmouth.

"We wanted to create a mural for Lacons as part of our Street Art Gallery and felt that Silent Hobo would be a brilliant addition."

"We want to leave this piece - and more upcoming ones - for the next generation.

"We want to infuse heritage with urban art.

"That is our support to the City of Culture bid."

The work was paid for by the Reprezent Project, using funding from Arts Council England.

Amy Hancock, head of marketing for Lacons, said: "It came about because Lacons Brewery is the drinks partner of the Out There Festival.

"The fun and vibrant festival has lifted community spirits and we are super proud of being their partner.

"Lacons is glad to be part of Reprezent Project's street art gallery and to have this amazing piece on the outside of our brewery is fantastic.

"It's great to have the brewery marked on this street art trail and lovely that we're going for the City of Culture."

Lacons Brewery has been operating at their site on Main Cross Road since 2013.

The mural depicts the history of Yarmouth's fishing industry as well as current projects such as Out There Arts, represented by performers juggling Lacons bottles.

Lacons says it Encore amber ale celebrates Lacons coming back to the town in 2013, its Legacy blonde ale represents the Lacons family heritage and its Affinity golden ale represents its affinity between Lacons and the town.

Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft have launched a joint City of Culture bid for 2025.

For more information on the street art gallery, visit Reprezent Project's Facebook page.



