Great Yarmouth summer music festival cancelled

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 8:00 AM July 30, 2022
Millie Manders and the Shutup, based in Norwich, formed in 2014 and will release their debut album l

Millie Manders and The Shut Up were due to appear at the Great Yarmouth Sounds festival, which has been cancelled. - Credit: Archant

A multi-venue music festival which was set to take place in Great Yarmouth during August has been cancelled.

Organisers for Great Yarmouth Sounds, which had planned performances from acts such as The Silver Lines, Millie Manders and The Shut Up and the Moods, have had to cancel the two-day festival due to poor ticket sales.

The festival was scheduled to take place at The Jube, St George's Theatre and Spencer's Sports Bar on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.

Culture Vulture Promotions announced on their Facebook page that they were sad to announce the news and refunds have been arranged on the ticketing website, Skiddle.

The social enterprise, which focuses on hosting live music and providing opportunities in the music industry for young people, has recently taken over the historic Lowestoft pub, The Globe.

The venue, which is on Lowestoft High Street, had its grand re-opening on Wednesday (July 27) with live performances.

