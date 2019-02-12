Search

The Great Yarmouth Survey: Tell this newspaper what you think about your town

PUBLISHED: 15:47 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 27 February 2019

Norfolk Day photos - Cllr Mary Coleman at Great Yarmouth landmarks. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk Day photos - Cllr Mary Coleman at Great Yarmouth landmarks. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our region, this newspaper is looking in depth into what makes Great Yarmouth special and what needs to be improved.

Over the next week we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to be improved.

By taking our survey, you can tell us the main issues facing the town and give your opinion on where the town should go in the future.

This newspaper will also be speaking to politicians, business owners and community figures to gain a better insight into the town.

But, for the insight to be accurate and guided by the residents of the town, we need your help.

Great Yarmouth Market in the Market Place. Picture: Antony KellyGreat Yarmouth Market in the Market Place. Picture: Antony Kelly

Take 10 minutes out of your day to take part in our Great Yarmouth Survey and tell us what you really think about the town.

This will not only cover the bad and the ugly, we also want to highlight the great things about the town; the community spirit, the parks, and the people that make it tick.

We want to tell the untold stories about Great Yarmouth and underline the many positives there are to living in the town.

But we also want it to be an honest reflection of the views you have on the town.

