That was the storm that was - how heavy winds battered borough

The fallen tree is blocking a section of the pavement by Howard Street South. - Credit: James Weeds

Storm Eunice led to power cuts, trees being blown over, tiles blowing off roofs and buildings having to be made safe by firefighters across Great Yarmouth.

The storm started to reach its peak at about noon with heavy gusts of wind still battering Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and surrounding villages at 4pm.

A Met Office amber weather warning of "danger to life" remains in place until 9pm tonight.

The sky over Great Yarmouth clears as Storm Eunice passes through the borough - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Train services were halted as the high winds hit the region, but buses were still out on the borough's roads.

Among the trees blown over were ones in the Howard Street South Car Park in Great Yarmouth, Lynn Grove in Gorleston, Leman Road in Great Yarmouth and in Filby.

The storm also led to an area to the right of the Market Place entrance of Market Gates Shopping Centre being cordoned off.

The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre - Credit: Anthony Carroll



Dee Greenwood, deputy manager at Market Gates, said: "It is just a precaution. There are large panels of glass and with the wind they looked like they were moving."

Market stalls also closed up as the storm headed to the borough.

Wheelie bins blowing in the road on Tower Hill - behind King Street - in Great Yarmouth during Storm Eunice. - Credit: Danielle Booden

But there was still a sense of normality in the town centre as shoppers battled gusts of winds to get to shops.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue had also been called to several incidents across the borough linked to Storm Eunice.

At approximately 1.30pm, crew from Great Yarmouth "made safe" an incident on Regent Road. The stop signal was received at 2pm.

At 1.45pm, crew from Gorleston "made safe" an incident on Kings Road. The stop signal was received at 2.25pm.

And at 1.55pm, crew from Great Yarmouth assisted with a "dangerous structure" on Baker Street in Gorleston.

A fallen tree in a garden in Leman Road, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Vanessa Wicks

Bins and litter were also strewn across roads by the heavy gusts of winds.

Dan Holley, a meteorologist from Weatherquest, said there have been unofficial reports of gusts up to 77mph at Southwold Lifeboat Station and other locations in Norfolk which have seen winds in excess of 80mph.