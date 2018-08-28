Search

Advanced search
Video

Historic Great Yarmouth emblem found on jewellery stolen by ‘prolific’ burglary gang

PUBLISHED: 14:18 03 January 2019

A charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on is part of £2m worth jewellery which has been recovered from a burglary gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

A charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on is part of £2m worth jewellery which has been recovered from a burglary gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Archant

A bracelet which had the Great Yarmouth coat of arms emblem on is part of thousands of pieces of jewellery which has been recovered from a “prolific” burglary gang.

Twelve members of the gang were jailed for a total of 71 years last month after they “devastated” the lives of countless victims whose homes and businesses they targeted.

Cambridgeshire Police have released pictures of what they believe to be the ill-gotten gains of 11 months of burglaries, worth up to £2m.

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

One picture shows a charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on.

The town’s coat of arms were transformed after the Battle of Sluys when a grateful King Edward III allowed the town to add his own three lions to the emblem.

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Police hope to reunite the items, which are believed to have come from crimes between December 9, 2016 and 9 January 9, 2018, with their rightful owners.

Those who believe an item belongs to them should email OperationHawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details, including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceItems recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

What is winter really like in France?

It rarely snows on Corsican beaches but 2018 was an exception (c) Gwenvidig Getty Images

You could buy a stunning French château for less than you think

Chateau for sale in Deux-Sevres for 475,000 euros

The life of French writer Colette

French writer Colette in 1906 during her music hall career © La Maison de Colette

You could buy these French properties for less than €50,000

Three-bed village house in Creuse for sale for 46,000 euros

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in France

Arc de Triomphe in Paris © Brian Jackson Thinkstockphotos

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Historic Great Yarmouth emblem found on jewellery stolen by ‘prolific’ burglary gang

A charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on is part of £2m worth jewellery which has been recovered from a burglary gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists