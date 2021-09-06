Survey - How have your takeaway ordering habits changed?

Published: 8:02 PM September 6, 2021

The Covid pandemic has seen a rise in people turning to takeaways after pubs and restaurants closed their doors to customers across the borough.

For people needing a weekend night time treat or mid-week pick-me-up, takeaways across the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston areas provided an easy to use and tasty solution.

Platforms such as Just Eat and Deliveroo saw significant jumps in order numbers during lockdown, and restaurants, cafés and street food traders focused on delivery to earn an income.

The rate of demand may have slowed as restaurants across the borough reopened and booking a table once again became an option, but for many a takeaway is still now a regular part of the week.

We'd like to know how your eating out - or in - habits have changed over the last 18 months.

