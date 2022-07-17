Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win

Amanda Jane Gilgil took part in a beach photoshoot ahead of the finals - Credit: Tommy Lee Grimmer Photography

A Great Yarmouth taxi driver is celebrating after winning the public vote at the Miss Voluptuous UK finals.

Amanda Jane Gilgil, 56 and a mother of five, had reached the final of the competition, which was held in Grantham on Saturday.

Although she did not win the overall title of Miss Voluptuous UK, she won the public vote section of the competition.

Amanda Jane Gilgil, right, won the people's vote section. She is seen with pageant director Natalie Carley - Credit: Kirsty Everard Photography

Ms Gilgil prided herself on her positive approach to life and her passion in helping others.

She thanked everyone who had voted for her.

Ms Gilgil said: "This vote mattered so much to me because I believe the people's voice should be heard."

As part of her campaign to win, Ms Gilgil launched a fundraising appeal for the Tribal Trust, which helps the homeless in Great Yarmouth.

Amanda Jane Gilgil was a Miss Voluptuous UK 2022 finalist - Credit: Amanda Jane Gilgil

The Miss Voluptuous UK competition was for women who are at least a size 14.