Town hall to host tea dance to give a taste of events
A tea dance is being held at Great Yarmouth Town Hall as part of a drive to help establish it as a prime town venue for events.
The tea dance is on Wednesday, November 10 from 2pm and 4pm and will feature DJ Jenny Music Mix.
A spokesman for the event said: "We are looking forward to welcoming you to the Town Hall for what promises to be a great afternoon.
"Whether it's to show off your dance skills, just sit and toe tap to the music of yesteryear or have a natter with friends, it's just £5 for a ticket."
"Tea and coffee are included in the admission price. Oh, and did we mention there's cake too?"
Tickets for the tea party can be purchased by calling 01496846154 or emailing events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk
The council has also set up a Facebook page promoting events at the town hall. Visit www.facebook.com/TownHallGY
