Town hall to host tea dance to give a taste of events

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:33 PM November 1, 2021
Great Yarmouth Town Hall

The tea dance will be held at Great Yarmouth Town Hall - Credit: James Bass

A tea dance is being held at Great Yarmouth Town Hall as part of a drive to help establish it as a prime town venue for events.

The tea dance is on Wednesday, November 10 from 2pm and 4pm and will feature DJ Jenny Music Mix.

A spokesman for the event said: "We are looking forward to welcoming you to the Town Hall for what promises to be a great afternoon.

"Whether it's to show off your dance skills, just sit and toe tap to the music of yesteryear or have a natter with friends, it's just £5 for a ticket."

"Tea and coffee are included in the admission price. Oh, and did we mention there's cake too?"

You may also want to watch:

Tickets for the tea party can be purchased by calling 01496846154 or emailing events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk

The council has also set up a Facebook page promoting events at the town hall. Visit www.facebook.com/TownHallGY

