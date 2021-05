Published: 1:14 PM May 24, 2021

A Great Yarmouth mother-of-three is putting together a bucket list after being given three years to live.

Michaela Shearn, 45, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January this year.

Mrs Shearn and her sister, Amy Crittenden, are putting together a bucket list so they can "make the most of the time they have together."

The list contains such things as a holiday to Scotland to see the Northern Lights, seeing Ed Sheeran in concert (or even meeting him), and a weekend spa.

However, Mrs Shearn really wants "nice days out for the boys."

“I appreciate life. Just the little things, like family time, mean the world to me,” Mrs Shearn said.

Mrs Shearn's sons are Josh, 27, Neo, 15, and Freddie, 10.

Mrs Crittenden, a hairdresser and carer, is organising a festival themed fundraiser for her sister's bucket list.

"We'll be having a Charlie Chaplin performer, viking photos, and a festival-style hair and make-up booth for the kids," Mrs Crittenden said.

There will also be a cake and bake sale, as well as a raffle with gifts donated from other business owners on Regent Road.

"Loads of people want to get involved,” Mrs Crittenden added.

Helping with the fundraiser is Mrs Crittenden's manager at Hair 4 U, Mark Roberts.

“She’s done so much for other people," Mr Roberts said. "Now it’s our turn to do something for her.”

“All we want to do is make Michaela’s day.”

Mrs Shearn and her partner, Ian, have volunteered for TS Warrior cadets and Help for Heroes for several years.

Mr Shearn, 39, also volunteers as a commanding officer with TS Warrior.

"We're overwhelmed with the support," Mr Shearn said.

"It's amazing what people are trying to do."

