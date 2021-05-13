Published: 10:04 AM May 13, 2021 Updated: 10:34 AM May 13, 2021

A car crashed into a ditch off Thamesfield Way in Great Yarmouth shortly after midnight on Thursday, May 13. - Credit: James Weeds

A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a ditch in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of a collision on Thamesfield Way at 12.37am on Thursday (May 13).

A silver BMW had gone over the roundabout and ended up in a ditch, police said.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Great Yarmouth and two from Gorleston to the scene.

Crews made the car and area safe.

A driver and passenger were in the car. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the James Paget hospital.

The car has not yet been recovered from the scene.

