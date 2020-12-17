Work on new bridge in Yarmouth to begin next month

Published: 5:30 AM December 17, 2020

The third river crossing in Great Yarmouth has been listed as a committed scheme in the transport strategy. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Work on a third bridge across the River Yare in Great Yarmouth is due to begin next month - bringing some temporary traffic measures to the town.

Last month, the government approved funding worth £98m for the long-awaited Third River Crossing linking the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river.

It is hoped the bridge will support economic opportunities in the wider borough as well as ease congestion in the town.

The project will begin in January with the upgrading of William Adams Way and the construction of a new roundabout.

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

The work will involve three overnight closures of William Adams Way between Suffolk Road and Beccles Road from 8pm to 6am on Friday, January 8, to Monday, January 11, to facilitate the safe removal of the existing pedestrain overpass.

A pedestrian diversion will be in place throughout the works and the finished project will see the installation of a new pedestrian crossing on William Adams Way.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place along the road from Monday, January 11, and will remain in place for the duration of the project.

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

In addition to the job on William Adams Way, roadworks are also planned for the junction of Queen Anne's Road and Southtown Road.

The junction onto Southtown Road will be reopened to allow access to be maintained when the existing Queen Anne's junction onto Suffolk Road is permanently closed to vehicles and pedestrians from June 2021.

During the project, more than 50 local employment and training opportunities will be created by the main contractor BAM Farrans and the wider supply chain.

Tony Mulholland, BAM Farrans joint venture project director, said: "While constructing the new bridge, our positive presence in Great Yarmouth will be felt through our community engagement, local recruitment and local spend.

"We will be working with local schools to involve children in the project and will be encouraging local businesses to become part of the supply chain. We will be working with Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Chamber to provide more details on these opportunities in the coming weeks."

For more information on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc