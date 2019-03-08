Delays expected as busy Great Yarmouth road set for Third River Crossing survey works

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council

Traffic delays are expected on two busy Great Yarmouth roads after survey works on the town's proposed Third River Crossing were announced.

Lane closures will take place on Southtown Road and William Adams Way from September 2 to September 5 while the survey work is carried out by BAM Farrans, Norfolk County Council contractor.

It will see two-way temporary traffic lights in place, and the council warned that delays are possible.

Overnight surveys are also due to take place at Southtown Road's junction with William Adams Way between 8pm and 5am, which will include lane closures.

The junction's permanent traffic lights will be switched off and temporary traffic lights put in their place.

The Third River Crossing will link the A47 and Harfrey's Roundabout via a new roundabout on the western side of the river and connect to South Denes Road on the eastern side.

Construction on the crossing, which is expected to cost around £120m, is due to start in 2020 and be completed by early 2023.

The county council hope it will reduce traffic congestion and attract investment to the area.