Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth’s ‘much-needed’ Third River Crossing given green light

PUBLISHED: 17:22 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 24 September 2020

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

Archant

Plans to build the long-awaited Third River Crossing spanning the River Yare in Great Yarmouth have finally been approved by the government.

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County CouncilGreat Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

On Thursday, the Planning Inspectorate gave Norfolk County Council the go-ahead to build and operate a new lifting bridge, linking the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port on the other side of the river.

It is hoped the crossing will ease traffic congestion on the town’s roads, shorten journey times and support investment in the town.

You may also want to watch:

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Schapps, confirmed the decision in a letter - concluding a lengthy application process which began when plans were first submitted in April 2019.

The council will now submit a final business case to the government which, if approved, would unlock £98m of national funding towards the expected £120m cost of the project.

The remainder of the funding is likely to come from local sources, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2021 for use in early 2023.

Contractor BAM Farrans has designed the project, and will be installing a new roundabout on the west side of the river as well as building the bridge itself.

Graham Plant, deputy leader at Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the news that the “much-needed” bridge would become a reality was “more important than ever”.

He said: “This is fantastic news, We’re now tantalisingly close to making this much-needed bridge a reality.

“Not only will it make getting around so much easier for many people currently living and working in the borough but it will support the town’s key industries, including those linked to the offshore energy and maritime sectors.

“This is more important than ever now as we seek to help Norfolk’s economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County CouncilGreat Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis echoed Mr Plant’s sentiment.

He said: “The Third River Crossing will be transformational for the borough, and will bring meaningful benefits to local businesses - especially those in the energy sector.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, agreed: “I’m pleased to see this step forward. The crossing will open up key land for redevelopment, helping to maximise the potential of the harbour and our world-leading energy sector.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

JD Sports staff self-isolating after multiple coronavirus cases confirmed

JD Sports in Great Yarmouth was closed for a deep clean after 'a small number' of staff tested positive for coronavirus. A new team has been brought in from other stores Picture: Liz Coates

New restrictions make matchplay unlikely in 2020 for netball club

Norfolk United Netball Club Premier team in action. Picture: Jonathan Webb.

Great Yarmouth’s ‘much-needed’ Third River Crossing given green light

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. Photo: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

Problem bridge will be able to lift again in October

The Haven Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Funding within decade for dualling Acle Straight ‘remains possible’, says government minister

A47 Acle Straight . Inset is Baroness Vere of Norbiton. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Chris McAndrew/Parliament