Museum to tell stories of Norfolk people who died in Titanic disaster

PUBLISHED: 10:29 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 11 February 2020

Titanic at the dockside before her fateful maiden voyage. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

A museum is to tell stories of Norfolk people who went down with the Titanic.

The front page of the New York Herald from April 16, 1912 reporting Titanic's sinking. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThe front page of the New York Herald from April 16, 1912 reporting Titanic's sinking. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The Time and Tide Museum, in Great Yarmouth, is creating a display space to showcase stories of people from the county caught up in the disaster in 1912.

Working alongside the Norfolk Titanic Association, the museum has researched local stories and borrowed period pieces, mostly crockery, from the sister ships to the Titanic, the Britannic and Olympic.

A Morse code machine, of the same design used on board the Titanic, will teach visitors about this important form of communication and the development of early radio signals.

It is hoped the display will be completed in time for the Easter holiday.

The museum is also working with Royal Museums Greenwich to agree the loan of Titanic objects from their collection, potentially including a passenger's pocket-watch.

Five people from Norfolk survived the disaster.

In 2018, a display at Time and Tide dedicated to the legacy of the doomed ship enjoyed a successful six month run.

