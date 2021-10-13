Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs

Published: 2:00 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM October 13, 2021

Great Yarmouth-based engineering firm Sub-tech Precision Ltd & STP Fabrication Ltd is taking part in an episode of Grand Designs this evening. - Credit: Carl Ross

A Great Yarmouth engineering company will be featured in an episode of Grand Designs this evening.

The episode will see property owner Geoff Wood, 64, decide to sell his home in Spain to build a flood resistant property on the Essex coast.

The design required a significant amount of engineering and is raised 4.5m above the ground — high enough to protect it from rising sea levels.

As part of the build, Sub-tech Precision Ltd & STP Fabrication Ltd (STP) processed 90 tonnes of steel at its Great Yarmouth facility.

Filming began in April 2020 and after two months, the steel began to get shipped to the site in Maylandsea, Essex, by MDF Transport, a Yarmouth-based trucking company.

You may also want to watch:

A team of STP's highly-skilled staff were on site to receive the steelwork and begin installation.

As part of the programme, Sub-tech Precision Ltd & STP Fabrication Ltd (STP) processed 90 tonnes of steel at its Great Yarmouth facility. - Credit: Carl Ross

Carl Ross, the firm's managing director, said: "We have been informed from the original designers that this is the largest ever residential cantilevered building attempted in the UK.

"We are pleased to say that the steel structure that we installed fitted together faultlessly and minimal issues arose for our team. These were dealt with on site by our skilled team and overcome with ease."

Two cranes were utilised for the duration of the task due to the complexity of the build in which over 1,000kg of nuts and bolts were used.

"We can attribute this ease of installation to the high quality drawings that were produced for STP by local company SUBTENO which are based in Poringland. We worked from over 1,500 manufacturing drawings to produce the steel for the build," said Mr Ross.

Mr Ross founded the company Sub-Tech Precision in October 2013 and a year later extended the firm to include fabrication work which led to the company becoming Sub-Tech Precision & STP Fabrication Ltd.

Left to right: Carl Ross (Managing Director), Daniel Spall (Operations Director), Matthew Spall (Business Development Director). - Credit: Carl Ross

He said that he is looking forward to watching the episode tonight and has invited his team to watch it at his house.

"We are pleased to finally showcase what we can offer to the county and country," he said.

"We are excited to see it tonight."

Grand Designs is on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.